Mets all-time great, baseball Hall of Famer Tom Seaver dies

The Hall of Fame said in a statement that Seaver passed peacefully in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.
"We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away," said his wife Nancy Seaver and daughters Sarah and Anne. "We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you."
The Mets released a statement on Twitter:
Official statement from the #Mets on the passing of Tom Seaver. #RIP41 pic.twitter.com/tWTxQWlk1o— New York Mets (@Mets) September 3, 2020
Seaver was so good, he was given two nicknames "Tom Terrific" and "The Franchise."
Seaver was selected by the Mets in a special draft in 1966 after his contract with the Braves was nullified by Major League Baseball. He spent just one year in the minors and won the 1967 National League Rookie of the Year with a 16-13 record and 2.76 ERA for the last-place Mets.
Seaver won the Cy Young three times, all with the Mets. He remains the franchise leader in most career categories, including 198 victories, 2,541 strikeouts.
Seaver was the first pitcher in major league history with eight consecutive seasons of at least 200 strikeouts. He also was a 20-game winner in 1969, '71, '72, 75, and '77.
Seaver finished his Hall of Fame career with a 311-205 record, a 2.86 ERA, 3,640 strikeouts, 61 shutouts and 231 complete games.
