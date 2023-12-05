  • Watch Now
Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he's ending blockade of most military nominees

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 6:49PM
Frustrated Republicans challenge Tommy Tuberville on Senate floor
Vocally frustrated Republicans publicly confront Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville for the first time since he announced the holds over military personnel.

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Tuesday he is ending his blockade of hundreds of military promotions, clearing the way for hundreds to be approved.

Tuberville's blockade of military promotions was over a dispute about a Pentagon abortion policy. The Alabama Republican said Tuesday he's "not going to hold the promotions of these people any longer."

Almost 400 military nominations have been in limbo due to Tuberville's blanket hold on confirmations and promotions for senior military officers. It's a stance that has left key national security positions unfilled and military families with an uncertain path forward.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

