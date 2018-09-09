Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4195344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jeff Smith has the latest updates on Florence.

All along the East Coast, people were keeping a watchful eye this weekend on the approach of Hurricane Florence as the storm continued to strengthen.In the sports world, all eyes were on the U.S. Open on Saturday after Serena Williams was hit with three code violations while losing the women's tennis final.Here's a look back at the top five stories of the weekend.Tropical Storm Florence regained its status as a hurricane Sunday and swirled toward the U.S. for what forecasters said could be a direct hit on the Southeast toward the end of the week.Serena Williams was fined for the violations during her loss to Naomi Osaka in the U.S. Open final, one of which resulted in a heated confrontation where Williams told the chair umpire that she'd "rather lose" than cheat.Safety concerns delayed the opening of the second span of the new Mario M. Cuomo Bridge over the Hudson River after a piece of the bridge it is replacing, the Tappan Zee, became destabilized.Video surfaced of hip-hop stars Nicki Minaj and Cardi B getting into a physical altercation during a New York Fashion Week party Friday.A man was arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old girl in Long Branch, New Jersey Saturday night.(video)----------