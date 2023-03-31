Significant tornado outbreak underway in Midwest, parts of the South

A confirmed tornado was on the ground near Little Rock, Arkansas.

A significant tornado outbreak is underway in the South and Midwest, as more than 28 million people are under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service.

A confirmed, "catastrophic" tornado has already moved through the metro area of Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the NWS.

A tornado emergency had been issued for metro Little Rock, Arkansas, Friday afternoon, due to the threat of a damaging tornado and quarter-sized hail.

The alert comes as rare high-risk tornado warnings have been issued Friday for parts of six states -- Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee -- as a major storm leaves millions in the Heartland at risk for severe weather, including potentially violent, long-track tornadoes.

Areas at risk of strong tornadoes include St. Louis; Davenport, Iowa; Peoria, Illinois; Paducah, Kentucky; Memphis, Tennessee; Jonesboro, Arkansas; and Tupelo, Mississippi.

Strong, long-track tornadoes could develop from Iowa to Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi Friday evening.

Then from 5 pm to 10 pm these long-track, potentially violent tornadoes EF4 to EF5 could develop from Iowa to IL, MO, TN, AR and MS. ABC News

Among those at risk for tornadoes is an area that was hit by deadly storms last weekend. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited one of those locations -- Rolling Fork, Mississippi -- on Friday.

"Jill and I are here to show our support," Biden said during remarks in the town on Friday, standing amid the destruction. "I know there's a lot of pain and it's hard to believe in a moment like this, this community's going to be rebuilt, and rebuilt back better than it was before."

Nearly two dozen people were killed in the storms.

In addition to tornadoes, damaging winds and huge hail are possible with Friday's storms. The expanse of this severe weather stretches from Lufkin, Texas, to Milwaukee and as far east as Nashville, Tennessee and Cincinnati.

The storm system moves into the Northeast on Saturday with some severe weather possible for Pennsylvania and upstate New York and even northern New Jersey. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat for the Northeast.

There is a wintry part to this storm, with blizzard warnings issued for South Dakota and Minnesota, where more than half a foot of snow and 45 mph wind gusts are possible. Whiteout conditions are expected. A winter storm warning stretches from Nebraska to Minneapolis and into Wisconsin and Michigan, where more than a foot of snow is possible.