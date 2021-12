Before and after: Images show tornado damage in Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas

Mayfield candle factory

This Jan. 28, 2017, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and nearby buildings, in Mayfield, Ky. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo shows Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory and nearby buildings after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area in Mayfield, Ky. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Edwardsville Amazon warehouse

This Sept. 24, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows a close-up view of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo shows a close-up of an Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville, Ill., after severe storms moved through the area. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Monette Manor Nursing Home

This Feb. 22, 2021, satellite photo shows an overview of Monette Manor Nursing Home and other homes, in Monette, Ark. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

This Dec. 11, 2021, photo shows an overview of Monette Manor Nursing Home and other homes after a tornado caused heavy damage, in Monette, Ark. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Downtown Mayfield

This Jan. 28, 2017, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows an overview of downtown Mayfield, Ky. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo shows an overview of downtown Mayfield, Ky., after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Arkansas farm

This Feb. 22, 2021, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows farm buildings in Monette, Ark. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo shows farm buildings after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area, in Monette, Ark. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

Mayfield homes

This Jan. 28, 2017, satellite photo provided by Maxar shows homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

This Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, satellite photo shows homes and buildings in Mayfield, Ky., after a tornado caused heavy damage in the area. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Dozens of people are feared dead after at least 30 tornadoes tore through at least six states late Friday and early Saturday.Among the collapsed buildings is a candle factory in Kentucky, a nursing home in Arkansas and an Amazon warehouse in western Illinois."It's changed the landscape ... here in Mayfield," Kentucky State Police Lt. Dean Patterson said. "We're seeing [destruction] that none of us have ever seen before."Satellite images reveal the scale of the devastation.The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.