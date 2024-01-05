1 killed, multiple people hurt after tour bus rolls over on I-87 north of Lake George

WARRENSBURG, New York -- At least one person was killed, and multiple people were injured when a tour bus carrying passengers rolled over Friday on a highway in the southern Adirondacks, officials said.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on the Adirondack Northway, north of Lake George Village, according to state police. A video posted from a car traveling in the other direction shows a bus resting on its side by the roadway.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers were at the site performing rescue operations.

At least twelve people were brought to a local hospital after the crash. None of the patients were listed in critical condition.

Other patients were brought to the Lake George Village Firehouse for evaluation.

The number of passengers on the tour bus was not immediately made clear.

After the crash, the southbound highway was closed between exits 23 and 22.

Police spokesperson Deanna Cohen said the scene was still being assessed and had no further details.

"I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders," Hochul said in a prepared release.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

