Coronavirus News: NYC & Company forms coalition to bring tourists back to the city post-COVID-19

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- NYC & Company is forming a coalition to figure out how to get tourists back to New York City once the coronavirus pandemic is over.The company, which is the official marketing organization for tourism in the city, made an announcement on Tuesday that leaders of hotels, restaurants, sports organizations and art institutions have formed a coalition to oversee marketing and promoting New York City with social distancing guidelines in mind."Together, when the time is right, we will help our businesses reopen and inspire New Yorkers and visitors alike to safely explore and interact with the five boroughs once more," NYC & Company CEO and President Fred Dixon said.The coalition will be made up of prominent business and entertainment leaders in the city including: Ellen Flutter of the Natural History Museum, Thelma Golden of the Studio Museum of Harlem, Lin-Manuel Miranda of Broadway, Danny Meyer of Shake Shack and Peter Ward of Hotel Union.The city's tourism industry fuels 400,000 jobs and generates close to $70 billion in economic activity.