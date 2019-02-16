Police in New York City are asking for the public's help to find a tourist with Alzheimer's disease who went missing in Times Square.John Tench, 67, went missing on February 14 just after 10 p.m. on 47th Street and Broadway in Times Square.Officials say he became separated from his wife while watching a street performance.John suffers from Alzheimer's disease and does not have a cell phone.He is described as approximately 5'9" tall, medium build, with salt and pepper hair and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hooded toggle jacket, blue jeans and brown boots.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit a tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM.----------