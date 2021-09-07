Tourist critically injured during incident on pedicab in Midtown

EMBED <>More Videos

Tourist critically injured during incident on pedicab in Midtown

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman is in critical condition following an accident involving a pedicab in Midtown.

Police say a 61-year-old tourist stood up while riding in the pedicab near 47th Street and Eighth Avenue on Sunday night.

She apparently lost her balance and tumbled onto the pavement before hitting her head on the ground.



Authorities say she was attempting to take a picture at the time of the incident.

The 33-year-old pedicab driver stayed at the scene and was not charged.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Family speaks after boy, grandmother critically hurt in NJ hit and run
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim spoke exclusively with the family of a boy and grandmother hurt in a hit and run.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citytouristpedicab
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
1 dead, 2 critically injured in crash on LIE
Israeli army says it launched strikes on Hamas site in Gaza
Biden surveys deadly Ida disaster zones in NY & NJ today
AccuWeather: Plenty of sun, low humidity
What to expect when trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind resumes
Video shows shooting that left driver, teen critically injured
Show More
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
4 US citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border, official says
Driver arrested for DWI, crash critically injures girl in Brooklyn
Computer chip shortage to keep car prices sky-high
Robert E. Lee statue in Virginia will be removed Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News