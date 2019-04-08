Tourist who vanished after going to restroom at MSG found safe

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A tourist who went missing at Madison Square Garden has been found safe.

Bryan Cotton, 59, from Silver Spring, Maryland, went missing outside the Hulu Theater on Friday.

Police say Cotton, who has a mental disability, went to the restroom during a wrestling event and never returned.

Fortunately, he was later found safe.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownnew york citymanhattanmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News