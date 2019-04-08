Tourist who vanished after going to restroom at MSG found safe

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A tourist who went missing at Madison Square Garden has been found safe.
Bryan Cotton, 59, from Silver Spring, Maryland, went missing outside the Hulu Theater on Friday.
Police say Cotton, who has a mental disability, went to the restroom during a wrestling event and never returned.
Fortunately, he was later found safe.
