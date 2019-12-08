Town hall meeting for residents affected by massive Queens sewage spill

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A community town hall meeting will be Sunday for residents affected by the recent sewage spill in Queens.
State Senator James Sanders will be joined by other Queens elected officials. community groups and government agencies at PS 223 in Jamaica.
They will all lend their support to help homeowners who experienced damage.
Waste flooded about 300 homes in South Jamaica and South Ozone Park last weekend as the result of a blocked sewer pipe.
Investigators are trying to determine why the pipe became obstructed.
"This is a terrible and unfortunate incident to have happened, especially around the holidays," Sanders said. "My office will be working with the city and all of the appropriate agencies to help affected homeowners recover and resume their busy lives."
Residents impacted by the spill were advised to file a claim with their insurance company and the Comptroller's Office to cover any damage from the sewage.
The spill flooded basements with brown filth and left residents feeling sickened by the stench.
