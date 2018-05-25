Toxic batch of K2 linked to more overdoses in Brooklyn neighborhood

EMBED </>More Videos

Stacey Sager reports on the K2 overdoses in Brooklyn.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The toxic batch of K2 that caused dozens of overdoses this past weekend in Brooklyn appears to be linked to more overdoses earlier in the week.

Thursday on Ralph Avenue in Brownsville, the call came in for three overdoses due to the synthetic marijuana known as K2.

Unfortunately, people who live in the neighborhood are not surprised - there were five other overdoses on Monday.

"You know, they have no fear, and it's something to be really afraid of," said Brownsville resident Nicole Guide.

Police now say there have been nearly one hundred overdoses since the weekend - the common thread, at least in Brooklyn - the homeless shelters, and two particularly dangerous strains of K2, one of them traced to fatalities in Japan. Police are trying to narrow down which of those has made its way here.

"We have not had any fatal, but again, with this K2, this is an extremely toxic...you literally do not know what you are putting in your body," says NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

On Sunday evening, at Broadway and Myrtle Avenue in Bed-Stuy, more than two dozen were treated for overdoses. Residents who have seen it up close are fearing it is not a question if someone will die, it is a question of when.

"Every day, every night, whatever in come they've got, someone is supplying them with that stuff, says Brownsville resident Edie Kennedy.

So far police say they have made 36 arrests in at least five locations. That number has been growing.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
k2marijuanasynthetic marijuanaoverdosedrugsBrownsvilleNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News