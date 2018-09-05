Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard

EMBED </>More Videos

Toyota recalls 192K hybrid Prius vehicles over fire hazard (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Lenaé Frazier
PLANO, Texas --
Toyota is recalling 192,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a wiring problem that could lead to a fire, the company announced Wednesday.

The safety recall covers certain 2016-2018 model year hybird Prius vehicles.

According to company officials, the vehicles impacted have an engine wire harness connected to the power control unit that could wear over time and cause an electrical short circuit and even a fire.

Dealers will either replace the engine wire harness assembly with protective tape. If the wire core is not exposed, the protective tape will be installed.

All repairs will be free.

Owners who have to take their car in will be notified starting in late September.

To check a car's recall status, visit Toyota's website or the NHTSA site and enter your Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Customers with questions can call (800) 331-4331.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
toyotarecallauto recall
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 dead in house fire in Monroe, Orange County
NJ Transit reports 60-minute delays due to signal problem
'Do NOT eat, Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Man suspected of raping, assaulting women on same bridge
NYC students, new Schools Chancellor mark first day of school
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisories extended
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Mugshots: 7 arrested, 1 sought in Yonkers gang takedown
Show More
'Cosby Show' actor sounds off on job at NJ Trader Joe's
14-year-old hit by car near LI high school, driver arrested
Tropical-force winds, rain from Gordon lash Gulf Coast
Authorities: MS-13 members took turns hacking man to death
Hofstra student victim of armed home invasion
More News