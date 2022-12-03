Watch Ken Rosato bake sugar cookies with Toys for Tots recipe

It's Eyewitness News reporter Ken Rosato's favorite time of the year, cookie season! Make your own sugar cookies by following this recipe.

Eyewitness News This Morning anchor Ken Rosato loves to cook.

So when our friends at Toys for Tots sent us a delicious holiday recipe for sugar cookies, we gave it to Ken and he put together this video showing how you can make them, too.

Here's the recipe. If you make these cookies, let Ken know and send us your photos!

- 3 c ap flour

- 1/2 tsp baking soda

- 1/4- tsp salt

- 1 c 2 sticks unsalted butter room temperature softened

- 1 c sugar

- 1 large egg

- 1 tablespoon milk

- Zest of 1 lemon/powdered sugar

- Cool dough for 2 hours in the fridge

- Powdered sugar on the counter

- Roll into inch-thick sheet

- Use your favorite cookie cutter or just make a hash mark with the back of a fork

- Bake on parchment paper or on a greased baking sheet at 375 degrees for 7-9 minutes util edges get a little brown

-Let the entire sheet cool for 2 minutes before removing cookies to a cooling rack

Click here to donate to Toys for Tots this holiday season.

----------

