Track fire, leaky roof cause rough commute at Penn Station and Grand Central

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a rough commute Thursday night for people at Grand Central Terminal and New York's Penn Station.

At Penn Station, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains were stopped for a time because of a track fire.

Service resumed a short time later.

Meanwhile at Grand Central Terminal, commuters had to dodge a deluge of rain water leaking through the roof.

The rain ended up flooding some of the terminal, causing a messy situation for commuters to navigate around.

