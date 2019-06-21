Track fire, leaky roof cause rough commute at Penn Station and Grand Central

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a rough commute Thursday night for people at Grand Central Terminal and New York's Penn Station.
At Penn Station, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains were stopped for a time because of a track fire.
Service resumed a short time later.
Meanwhile at Grand Central Terminal, commuters had to dodge a deluge of rain water leaking through the roof.
The rain ended up flooding some of the terminal, causing a messy situation for commuters to navigate around.
