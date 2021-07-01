Elsa Update: Tropical storm warnings issued along New York, New Jersey, Connecticut coasts

WHAT THE NEW YORK AREA CAN EXPECT

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued from New Jersey to Massachusetts as Elsa approaches the Tri-State region.Elsa is weakening now, winds only 40 mph, barely holding on to its tropical characteristics as it moves over the Southeast USA this morning.The storm is expected to bring heavy rain to our area Thursday night into Friday.The National Weather Service says the tropical system could produce 2 to 3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.The Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for coastal New Jersey, along Long Island from East Rockaway Inlet to the eastern tip along the south shore and from Port Jefferson Harbor eastward on the north shore, and from New Haven, Connecticut to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket.Tropical Storm Elsa made landfall in Taylor County along the north Florida coast late Wednesday morning.The storm continued to move across Georgia and into the Carolinas. Tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of the South Carolina and North Carolina coasts this morning, and along the mid-Atlantic coast by this afternoon and evening.By Thursday night, Elsa will reach the Mid-Atlantic including just east of Washington, D.C. and into Philadelphia. Flooding rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threat.Dry this morning with an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.Widespread showers and thunderstorms may develop this evening and continue into Friday.An isolated strong to severe storm producing sudden gusty winds cannot be ruled out.Elsa will begin to make its approach late tonight into early Friday morning.Rainfall rates exceeding one in per hour for more than an hour are likely between 12:00 AM - 6:00 AM.There's a reasonable worst case of peak winds reaching 25 to 30 MPH with 35 to 40 MPH gusts, with the strongest winds along the coastline.The center of Elsa will pass quickly to the southeast of the city between 5:00 AM - 8:00 AM.Heavy rain will continue intermittently through the early morning and begin to taper off around noon.Winds will begin to subside around noon with rapidly improving conditions expected after 2:00 PM.A total of 2.00 - 3.00 inches of rainfall is expected between today and Friday with locally higher amounts possible.A high risk of life threatening rip currents will continue through Friday and potentially into Saturday.While Elsa can bring heavy rain, the fast-forward movement of the storm should help to limit excessive rainfall and the threat of widespread flooding.Elsa will also track close enough and have enough strength to bring wind gusts of 40-60 mph to coastal New Jersey and Long Island.If Elsa's track shifts farther west, some of the heavier rain and gusty winds could move inland.----------