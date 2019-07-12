Tractor-trailer dangles off bridge after crash in New Jersey

ROXBURY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Cleanup crews in New Jersey had their hands full Friday after a tractor-trailer overturned and was left dangling over the edge of a bridge.

It happened just before 5 a.m.on I-80 in Roxbury and snarled traffic in the area during the morning commute.

The trailer was torn in half, with part of it dangling over the side of the bridge.

It's not clear what caused the accident, and there has been no wor on any injuries.

Heavy morning traffic built up quickly, as all eastbound lanes were closed.

Construction was also going on in the area where the accident happened, and the shoulder was already closed on that part of the roadway.

The section of road is still closed as crews work to clear the scene.

