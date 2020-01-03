Search underway for tractor trailer involved in fatal New Jersey hit and run

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating a fatal hit and run in New Jersey involving a tractor trailer.Edison police say a tractor trailer struck a pedestrian on Friday morning near a Lukoil gas station on Route 27 South and kept going.Authorities say they are searching for a tractor trailer with a red cab."Our investigation is ongoing, and our search for the tractor trailer is underway," police Lt. Robert Dudash said. "Given the size of tractor trailers, it is possible this driver may be unaware that a pedestrian was struck."The victim is a 44-year-old man who was operating an electric bicycle when he was apparently struck, police said. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.Southbound lanes of Route 27 were temporarily closed to traffic during the investigation.----------