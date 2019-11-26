Tractor-trailer hits construction vehicles, overturns on I-84 in Orange County

MONTGOMERY, Orange County (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer overturned where construction crews were replacing overhead signs on Interstate 84 in Montgomery early Tuesday, closing the eastbound lanes through Orange County for miles.The driver of the overturned big rig sustained a minor injury in the 3:30 a.m. crash.None of the construction workers were hurt.The tractor-trailer overturned at Exit 5 on the interstate, which is being renumbered and will be the future Exit 28.The rig hit numerous construction vehicles being used for the sign work.Initial reports indicated multiple tractor-trailers were involved. That turned out not to be the case.The incident closed eastbound I-84 for 10 miles, from Route 17 in Wallkill to Route 208 in Montgomery, for several hours.I-84 connections to Route 17 in Wallkill were also closed.New York State Police are investigating the crash.----------