Tractor-trailer hits construction vehicles, overturns on I-84 in New York

MONTGOMERY, Orange County (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer overturned where construction crews were replacing overhead signs on a New York highway early Tuesday, snarling traffic for hours.

It happened on Interstate 84 in Montgomery around 3:30 a.m., closing the eastbound lanes through Orange County for miles.

The driver of the overturned big rig sustained a minor injury, while none of the construction workers were hurt.

The tractor-trailer overturned at Exit 5 on the interstate, which is being renumbered and will be the future Exit 28.

The rig hit numerous construction vehicles being used for the sign work.

The incident closed eastbound I-84 for 10 miles, from Route 17 in Wallkill to Route 208 in Montgomery.

I-84 connections to Route 17 in Wallkill were also closed.

New York State Police are investigating the crash.

