Tractor trailer hauling garbage overturns on Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn; 1 hurt

BROOKLYN, New York -- A tractor trailer overturned on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn early Monday, spreading its load of garbage across the highway and shutting down multiple lanes during the morning rush hour.

It happened around 6 a.m. Monday in the outbound lanes near 68th Street.

The crash shut down all but one lane.

A vehicle in the inbound lanes appeared to have been struck by the debris.

One driver was being treated for unspecified injuries.

Motorists were advised to expected delays in the area as crews worked to clean up the mess.

