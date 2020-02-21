Tractor-trailer overturns on NYS Thruway in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, New York (WABC) -- A tractor-trailer overturned on the New York State Thruway during the rush hour commute Friday afternoon.The accident happened around 3 p.m. on the northbound side in Spring Valley near exit 14B.Newscopter 7 was over the scene as fuel spill was visible on the roadway.Delays are expected as crews work to turn the truck back upright.The cause of the accident and knowledge of any injuries are unknown.