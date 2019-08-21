Traffic

$18M renovation for Newark's Penn Station

FILE A NJ Transit train, left, rushes by as it leaves Newark Penn Station, Friday, March 11, 2016, in Newark, N.J. (Julio Cortez)

NEWARK, New Jersey -- Newark's Penn Station is getting more than $18 million in renovations.

The money is coming from the federal government and will be used to repair Platform D, which serves Tracks 3 and 4.

The work will include replacing deck joints, applying a corrosion-resistant membrane, replacing or repairing the overhead canopy and lighting fixtures.

New Jersey Transit, which owns the station, says renovations will improve customer safety and the quality of the commute for rail passengers.

The U.S. Transportation Department is funding the project.

