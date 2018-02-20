Nightmare commute: Major subway problems in Queens

Yikes! With morning N train service disruptions, the line for the M60 bus from Astoria is wrapped around the block! 😱 #MTA #Ntrain pic.twitter.com/7VUYhv9mqT — Julie Huntington (@mieletpiment) February 20, 2018

Hundreds of angry commuters were forced to walk to alternate subway routes or take overcrowded buses during a nightmare morning rush from Queens Tuesday.Extensive delays persisted into the afternoon on the N and W lines between Manhattan and Queens, with signal problems at multiple stations leaving riders stranded with few options to get to work, and certainly not on time.The problems started around 7 a.m., with signal issues at both Queens Plaza and 5th Avenue-59th Street. The MTA website billed the problems as a "service change" with "some trains" operating on alternate lines, but many trains were sitting at stations or trapped between them for as long as 45 minutes.After announcements were made advising passengers to clear the stations, hundreds trekked down 31st Street to either Queensborough Plaza or Queens Plaza for alternative routes to the city.Passengers who were tweeting from stations in Astoria were either taking the M60 bus from Astoria Boulevard or the 7 train from Queensboro Plaza. There were long lines for both alternatives, and many buses were displaying "Next Bus Please" signs due to overcrowding.The MTA said around 12:30 p.m. that the issues were resolved and all signal problems fixed.----------