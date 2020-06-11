Traffic

1 dead, 1 critical after fiery crash in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One person is dead and another critically hurt after a fiery crash in the Bronx.

Police say the driver lost control on the Bronx River Parkway near the East Gun Hill Road exit.

It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the driver veered off the road, hitting a pedestrian and a barrier before the car burst into flames.

The driver was killed and the pedestrian is in the hospital in critical condition.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citybronxtraffic fatalitiesfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old boy badly beaten by NYPD during protest, family says
Man accused of bringing explosives to hospital due in court
AccuWeather: Thunderstorm threat Thursday
Group slashes cab driver's hands, steals vehicle in Staten Island
Woman killed, children injured in crash on I-287 in NJ
Police search for gunman who shot at NYPD vehicle
NJ man pleads for kidney transplant after donor changes mind
Show More
Bodies found are 2 Idaho kids missing since September, relatives say
NJ barbershop owner creating buzz over haircutting strategy
Black people 5x more likely to be arrested in Tri-State
Buffalo adopts policing changes after 75-year-old protester shoved
7 on your Side Investigates the 'forgotten' pandemic group
More TOP STORIES News