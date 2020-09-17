1 dead, 1st responders hurt after ambulance collides with fire truck in Brooklyn

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An ambulance racing a heart attack patient to the hospital collided with a fire truck en route to a fire in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, leaving the patient dead and a family member seriously injured.The fire truck, Ladder 102, t-boned the ambulance at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue And Throop Avenue just after 12:45 a.m. Thursday.A heart attack patient in his late 50s or early 60s was being rushed to Woodhull Hospital at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead.A 35-year-old woman, a family member who was in the ambulance with the patient, was seriously hurt.Eight first responders were also hurt in the collision.Two EMTs in the ambulance were taken to Bellevue Hospital. One had a leg injury, one was complaining of pain.Six firefighters were taken to Bellevue Hospital.None of their injuries were serious.Both emergency vehicles had their lights activated at the time of the crash.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------