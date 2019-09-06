Traffic

1 hurt when Manhattan manhole explosion lifts taxi with passenger inside

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- Traffic is moving again along a section of Second Avenue that was shutdown due to a manhole explosion in Manhattan Friday morning.

It happened on 36th Street and Second Avenue in Kips Bay.

NYPD traffic agent Steven Goldberg said several cars were stopped at the light when he suddenly heard a boom.

The noise was so loud his ears began ringing, and he said the force lifted up a taxi with a passenger inside.

"Traffic was going as normal, and then the taxi cab and all the rest of the traffic going southbound on Second Avenue stopped at the red light," he said. "And then, all of the sudden, there was a big boom, an explosion, coming out of the manhole. The plates lifted up part of the cab...EMS came in a matter of seconds."

FDNY and Con Edison crews responded quickly and got the situation under control.

One person suffered minor injuries.

Second Avenue was briefly closed between 37th and 34th streets.

