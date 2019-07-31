Passenger killed, driver hurt when car crashes into backhoe in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A vehicle crashed into a backhoe in East New York, Brooklyn killing a passenger and injuring a driver.
The car crashed into the backhoe, parked at Atlantic Avenue and Georgia Avenue, just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.
A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead.
The driver was taken to Brookdale University Hospital with neck and back injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
