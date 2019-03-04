Traffic

1 killed in crash on New Jersey Turnpike

CRANBURY, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported in the truck lanes on the southbound Turnpike near milepost 71.6 just afternoon.

The circumstances that led to the crash are not yet known.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficcranburymiddlesex countynew jersey turnpikefatal crashtraffic
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Police investigating shots fired at Long Island IHOP
Bobcat machine plunges through overpass, hits truck; 3 injured
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
VIDEO: Avalanche blankets Colo. interstate, cars nearly escape
Driver, good Samaritan rescued after car goes into NJ river
Show More
2 in custody after group beats homeless men sleeping on NYC street
AccuWeather: Snow melt before bitter blast
UPDATED: Snowfall totals around the Tri-State
Mayor defends decision to close NYC public schools due to storm
Plow truck skids off ledge and dangles into NJ river
More TOP STORIES News