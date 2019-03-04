CRANBURY, New Jersey (WABC) -- One person was killed in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Monday afternoon.
The incident was reported in the truck lanes on the southbound Turnpike near milepost 71.6 just afternoon.
The circumstances that led to the crash are not yet known.
The victim's identity has not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
1 killed in crash on New Jersey Turnpike
TOP STORIES
Show More