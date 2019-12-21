Traffic

1 train subway stop reopens after a year of work

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK CITY -- An Upper Manhattan subway stop has reopened after nearly a year of work to replace elevators, improve lighting and make other repairs.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says the No. 1 line stop at 168th Street reopened Friday night, ahead of schedule.

Work began in January at the more than 100-year-old station near NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University hospital. Two other subway lines that stop there were unaffected.

The No. 1 line stop is one of five so-called "deep stations" where elevator work is ongoing or planned in the Washington Heights area.

The MTA says water intrusion and decay over the years made the elevators less reliable.

The MTA says the damage and depth make elevator replacement particularly complicated, requiring closures of the stations.

