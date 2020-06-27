Traffic

1-year-old killed in collision with Amazon Prime truck on New Jersey Turnpike

CRANBURY TWP., New Jersey -- A 1-year-old boy has died after a collision between an Amazon Prime tractor trailer and another vehicle on the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday on the southbound lanes near mile marker 69 in Cranbury Township, Middlesex County.

State police said the Amazon Prime tractor trailer struck the rear of a Toyota Camry injuring five people.

The victims became trapped in the wreckage.

Firefighters from at least three companies tried to free them, but had to call in a crane to remove the tractor trailer from the car.

There were four people inside the Toyota.

Police said a 1-year-old boy, identified as Messiah Gray, who was a passenger in the Toyota died of his injuries at the hospital. A 3-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 24-year-old woman from Randllstown, Maryland, and a 61-year-old female passenger suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 53-year-old man from New York City, was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police continue to investigate.
