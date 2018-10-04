A New Jersey Transit bus collided with a car in Newark Thursday morning, injuring 14 passengers.It happened near Bergen Street and 12th Avenue around 7:30 a.m.Two people on the bus were taken to University Hospital to be treated for injuries described as minor.Eyewitness News is told 12 more passengers walked over to the hospital to be checked out.Approximately 58 people were on the bus at the time of the crash.The bus was on the number 34 line, from Penn Station Newark to Bloomfield.The cause of the crash is under investigation.----------