ATCO, New Jersey -- A teenager riding a dirt bike was killed in a collision in New Jersey Wednesday night.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Maple and Tremont avenues in Atco.
Police said the 14-year-old ran a stop sign and then crashed into a vehicle.
The impact threw him from the bike.
He was taken to Virtua Voorhees Hospital, where he died.
His name has not been released.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
14-year-old boy killed in New Jersey dirt bike crash
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News