14-year-old boy killed in New Jersey dirt bike crash

ATCO, New Jersey -- A teenager riding a dirt bike was killed in a collision in New Jersey Wednesday night.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Maple and Tremont avenues in Atco.

Police said the 14-year-old ran a stop sign and then crashed into a vehicle.

The impact threw him from the bike.

He was taken to Virtua Voorhees Hospital, where he died.

His name has not been released.

