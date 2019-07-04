14-year-old boy killed in New Jersey dirt bike crash

ATCO, New Jersey -- A teenager riding a dirt bike was killed in a collision in New Jersey Wednesday night.It happened around 10:30 p.m. at Maple and Tremont avenues in Atco.Police said the 14-year-old ran a stop sign and then crashed into a vehicle.The impact threw him from the bike.He was taken to Virtua Voorhees Hospital, where he died.His name has not been released.----------