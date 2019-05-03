17 hurt when bus crashes on terminal access roadway at Newark Liberty International Airport

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An employee shuttle bus crashed at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday morning, injuring 17 people.It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the Newark Liberty International Airport (Essex) Express Road ramps to Terminal B at Level 2.Traffic had to be stopped at Level 2 so crews could remove the damaged bus.The shuttle bus somehow hit a concrete divider on the road and suffered front-end damage.People trying to reach the airport during that time got caught in a nearly mile-long traffic backup.Despite the mess outside, the Port Authority said airport operations were never impacted.Fortunately, all of the injuries were non-life threatening.----------