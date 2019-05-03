Traffic

17 hurt when bus crashes on terminal access roadway at Newark Liberty International Airport

Candace McCowan reports on the bus crash at Newark Liberty International Airport.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An employee shuttle bus crashed at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday morning, injuring 17 people.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the Newark Liberty International Airport (Essex) Express Road ramps to Terminal B at Level 2.

Traffic had to be stopped at Level 2 so crews could remove the damaged bus.

The shuttle bus somehow hit a concrete divider on the road and suffered front-end damage.

People trying to reach the airport during that time got caught in a nearly mile-long traffic backup.

Despite the mess outside, the Port Authority said airport operations were never impacted.

Fortunately, all of the injuries were non-life threatening.

