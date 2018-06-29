18 hurt when school bus overturns on New Jersey Turnpike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3675793" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Rescuers rush to scene of Cherry Hill, New Jersey bus crash on June 29, 2018.

More than a dozen injuries were reported after a school bus crashed and overturned along the New Jersey Turnpike Friday.The crash happened around 11:44 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Cherry Hill.Authorities said 29 people, 4 adults and 21 kids ages nine to 15, were on board the bus. Two adults and 16 children suffered minor injuries, while the rest escaped unharmed.The bus riders were from the Plainfield Township Boys and Girls Club and were on their way to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, authorities said.Helicopter footage showed the bus entirely off the road and on its side, and dramatic video caught the moments after the crash as passersby rushed to the scene.Facebook user Dena Lynn can be heard talking to first responders as others rush to the overturned bus to aid the people on board.A number of those children, wearing green T-shirts, could be seen standing at the crash site.Authorities continue to investigate the cause and circumstances of the accident.----------