Traffic

1st phase of Port Authority toll and fare hikes start Friday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first phase of the Port Authority's toll and fare hikes start Friday for PATH and AirTrain riders.

AirTrain fares at Newark and Kennedy Airports will jump from $5 to $7.75, the first AirTrain fare increase in 16 years.

PATH rail riders who use SmartLink fare cards also lose some of the discounts Friday.

Riders who buy 10 trips on Smart link were paying $2.10 per trip.

That increases to $2.50, and to $2.60 on Nov. 1, 2020. The cash fare of $2.75 per trip will not increase.

The Port Authority's plan also includes increasing tolls by $1 at the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Outerbridge Crossing, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, from $15 to $16. Those hikes begin Jan. 5.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citynewarktaxi driverslyftuberport authoritycab driversfare increase
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Port Authority to vote Thursday on proposal to raise tolls and fares
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of stabbing teen in heart at mall pleads not guilty
14-year-old boy wounded in shooting near Bronx park
NJ police warn parents after 19 arrested in child predator sting
7 On Your Side Investigates: What's behind rise in traffic deaths
'You took it all away': Mom who killed daughter sentenced to 25 years
House approves rules for Trump impeachment inquiry
Exclusive: Teen girl shot in front of NYC school speaks out
Show More
More rain, isolated storms tonight
Secrets behind Kelly Ripa's EPIC looks for annual Halloween show
Ind. woman found dead with 8-foot python around her neck
Barneys New York expected to be sold; Company holds out hope
TSA finds gun-shaped toilet paper roller in bag at Newark airport
More TOP STORIES News