1st phase of Port Authority toll and fare hikes start Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first phase of the Port Authority's toll and fare hikes start Friday for PATH and AirTrain riders.
AirTrain fares at Newark and Kennedy Airports will jump from $5 to $7.75, the first AirTrain fare increase in 16 years.
PATH rail riders who use SmartLink fare cards also lose some of the discounts Friday.
Riders who buy 10 trips on Smart link were paying $2.10 per trip.
That increases to $2.50, and to $2.60 on Nov. 1, 2020. The cash fare of $2.75 per trip will not increase.
The Port Authority's plan also includes increasing tolls by $1 at the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Outerbridge Crossing, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge, from $15 to $16. Those hikes begin Jan. 5.
