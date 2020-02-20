5 children, 2 adults hurt in school bus crash in Sullivan County, New York

MAMAKATING, New York (WABC) -- Five children and two adults are being treated for injuries after a school bus collided with a pickup truck in Sullivan County.It happened on eastbound Route 17 in Mamakating just before 7:40 a.m. Thursday.Video from NewsCopter 7 showed a mini school bus lying on its side along the right shoulder of the highway.Eyewitness News is told about ten people were on the bus at the time.Seven were taken to the hospital: five students and two adult passengers.Most went to Catskill Regional Medical Center, one to Orange Regional Medical Center.The injuries to the students were described as minor.State Route 17 eastbound was closed between exits 112 and 113 as police investigated and crews worked to clear the damaged school bus.----------