A three-vehicle crash on a major New Jersey highway has left two people dead.The crash on Route 9 in Old Bridge occurred around 6 a.m. Monday.Middlesex County prosecutors confirmed the fatalities, but further information on the victims and the crash was not immediately available.The crash spurred the closure of all northbound lanes of the highway, while some southbound lanes were also shut down.That caused major travel delays in the area.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.