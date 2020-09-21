2 dead in crash between tractor trailer and SUV in Rockland County

SUFFERN, Rockland County (WABC) -- An SUV collided with a tractor-trailer on the southbound New York State Thruway in Suffern, killing two people.
The fiery crash closed several southbound lanes between Exit 15 and Exit 14B at around 1:45 a.m. Monday.
The two people, believed to be men, were believed to be in the SUV that collided with the tractor trailer.
Police are investigating what led to the crash.
