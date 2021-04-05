Traffic

2 dead in truck crash that shut down part of Long Island Expressway for 8 hours

EMBED <>More Videos

Truck crash closes section of LIE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two people are dead following a serious crash that shut down part the Long Island Expressway for more than eight hours Monday.

The accident happened at 5:05 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the expressway at the Shelter Rock Road overpass in North Hills.

A delivery truck crashed head-on into a bridge abutment and rolled onto its side.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed extensive damage to the truck.

The driver and sole passenger of the box truck, both men, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

All eastbound lanes were closed at New Hyde Park Road as police investigated and crews worked to remove the wrecked truck.

The roadway reopened just after 1 p.m., but drivers were warned of heavy residual delays.

The Nassau County Police Homicide squad is investigating the incident, and detectives are asking anyone that witnessed the crash to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call the Homicide Squad at 516-573-7788.

All callers will remain anonymous.

ALSO READ | Rapper DMX still on life support following heart attack
EMBED More News Videos

Rapper DMX remained on life support at a New York Hospital on Saturday night, his publicist now says.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorknassau countynorth hillstruck crashtraffic accidenttraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC gets rid of schools 2 case rule; curfews lifted at many businesses
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
COVID Updates: 1 in 10 people in US has tested positive for virus
6 stabbed and slashed in knife attack in NYC neighborhood
Bar opening event linked to 46 COVID cases, school closure: CDC
Weinstein appeals rape conviction, claims he was made 'media villain'
Coney Island amusement parks ready to welcome back guests
Show More
ER doc theorized lack of oxygen stopped George Floyd's heart | LIVE
Anti-hate crime rally held before court appearance in Asian attack
GameStop to sell 3.5M shares after stock frenzy boosts price
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
Prayer vigil planned for rapper DMX outside hospital
More TOP STORIES News