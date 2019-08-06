Traffic

Crash shuts down part of Routes 1 and 9 in Linden, New Jersey; 2 hurt

LINDEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people are hospitalized following a crash that shut down a busy highway in Union County.

The collision happened just before 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on Routes 1 and 9 at Wood Avenue in Linden.

Police say a 2008 Infiniti was traveling south on Route 1 when it struck a 2004 Ford Explorer as the Explorer made a left turn from Route 1 North onto South Wood Avenue.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed heavy damage to both vehicles. Sand could be seen on the highway, suggesting cleanup work from a fuel spill.

Both drivers, a 25-year-old man from Elizabeth and a 29-year-old woman from Woodbridge, were taken to Newark University Hospital with serious injuries.

All southbound lanes of Routes 1 and 9 were blocked for more than two hours. Motorists were advised to seek alternate routes.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Investigator Miesko Niedziolka at (908) 474-8505.

