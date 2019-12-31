Traffic

2 NYPD officers hurt in rollover crash in Manhattan's Chelsea section

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two NYPD officers are recovering after their police cruiser overturned in Manhattan.

Eyewitness News is told the vehicle flipped just after 6 a.m. Tuesday on 11th Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood.

Video from the scene showed officers going through the SUV and cleaning up broken window glass.

Two female officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital with injuries described as minor.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Related topics:
trafficnew york citymanhattanchelseaofficer injurednypdtraffic accident
