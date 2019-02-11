TRAFFIC

2 officers, 1 civilian hurt when Newark police cruiser crashes in Irvington

Two officers and one civilian were injured when a police cruiser crashed in New Jersey Monday morning.

IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two officers and one civilian were injured when a police cruiser crashed in New Jersey Monday morning.

The incident involved a Newark police vehicle and happened at Grove Street and Clinton Avenue in Irvington.

Authorities say the cruiser and minivan collided at the intersection.

Two officers and the occupant of the minivan were injured.

They are all expected to survive.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

