TRAFFIC

2 pedestrians hurt when out-of-control van careens into East Harlem scaffold

EMBED </>More Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest on a van crashing into scaffolding in East Harlem. (Twitter user @avitale )

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two pedestrians were injured when an out-of-control van crashed into a scaffold in East Harlem Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Second Avenue between East 122nd and East 123rd Street around 2 p.m.

Two pedestrians and the driver of the van were rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The force of the crash knocked a portion of the scaffolding down.

Police called a Level 1 mobilization for crowd control.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashaccidentscaffoldingNew York CityEast HarlemManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News