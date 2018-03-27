NOW: minivan slams into sidewalk shed at #EastHarlem apartment building. Fortunately, no pedestrians hurt. Driver hospitalized. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/AmHOcNvFMy — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) March 27, 2018

Two pedestrians were injured when an out-of-control van crashed into a scaffold in East Harlem Tuesday afternoon.The incident happened at Second Avenue between East 122nd and East 123rd Street around 2 p.m.Two pedestrians and the driver of the van were rushed to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.The force of the crash knocked a portion of the scaffolding down.Police called a Level 1 mobilization for crowd control.The cause of the accident is under investigation.----------