2 pedestrians, including a DPW worker, critically injured in New Jersey crash

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two pedestrians, including a Department of Public Works worker, were critically injured following an accident in New Jersey Monday.

It happened on Midtown Bridge Road in Hackensack just after 11 a.m.

The circumstances of the crash are unknown, but it appears to have involved two cars.

It is also unclear if the victims were struck by the vehicles or by debris after one of the cars struck the divider.

The DPW worker and the other victim, a woman, were both rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

