2 people hit on LIRR tracks creates service disruptions, delays

John Del Giorno reports from Newscopter 7 over the LIRR tracks.

Two trespassers were struck in two separate incidents on the LIRR train tracks Monday morning creating service issues.

Ronkonkoma Branch service has resumed with delays west from Hicksville after a person was struck by a non-passenger train.


Train service has also resumed with delays between Jamaica and Penn Station after a non-passenger train struck a person on the tracks near Woodside.


