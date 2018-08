Service has resumed in both directions on Ronkonkoma Branch following earlier suspension caused by a person on the tracks being struck by a train. Customers should anticipate delays averaging 30 minutes in both directions as we continue to work to restore regular service. — LIRR (@LIRR) August 6, 2018

Local train service is restored to Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside. NYC Transit will continue to cross honoring on the E line at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Woodside on the 7 train and Penn Station until 8:00AM. — LIRR (@LIRR) August 6, 2018

Two trespassers were struck in two separate incidents on the LIRR train tracks Monday morning creating service issues.Ronkonkoma Branch service has resumed with delays west from Hicksville after a person was struck by a non-passenger train.Train service has also resumed with delays between Jamaica and Penn Station after a non-passenger train struck a person on the tracks near Woodside.For the latest updates please visit: http://www.mta.info/ ----------