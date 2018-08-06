NEW YORK (WABC) --Two trespassers were struck in two separate incidents on the LIRR train tracks Monday morning creating service issues.
Ronkonkoma Branch service has resumed with delays west from Hicksville after a person was struck by a non-passenger train.
Service has resumed in both directions on Ronkonkoma Branch following earlier suspension caused by a person on the tracks being struck by a train. Customers should anticipate delays averaging 30 minutes in both directions as we continue to work to restore regular service.— LIRR (@LIRR) August 6, 2018
Train service has also resumed with delays between Jamaica and Penn Station after a non-passenger train struck a person on the tracks near Woodside.
Local train service is restored to Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside. NYC Transit will continue to cross honoring on the E line at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Woodside on the 7 train and Penn Station until 8:00AM.— LIRR (@LIRR) August 6, 2018
