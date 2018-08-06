TRAFFIC

LIRR suspended between eastbound Jamaica and Penn, Ronkonkoma and Hicksville

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two trespassers were struck in two separate incidents on the LIRR train tracks Monday morning creating service suspensions.

The Ronkonkoma Branch is suspended between Hicksville Station and Ronkonkoma after a person was struck by a non-passenger train. It can take several hours for service to be restored.

Train service is also suspended eastbound between Jamaica and Penn Station due to a non-passenger train striking a person on the tracks near Woodside. Limited westbound service has been restored.



NYC Transit is cross-honoring on the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Penn Station and the 7 train at Woodside.


