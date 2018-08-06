NEW YORK (WABC) --Two trespassers were struck in two separate incidents on the LIRR train tracks Monday morning creating service suspensions.
The Ronkonkoma Branch is suspended between Hicksville Station and Ronkonkoma after a person was struck by a non-passenger train. It can take several hours for service to be restored.
Train service is also suspended eastbound between Jamaica and Penn Station due to a non-passenger train striking a person on the tracks near Woodside. Limited westbound service has been restored.
Limited W/B train service btwn Jamaica and Penn has been restored. Customers should anticipate delays and cancellations due to a person being struck by a train at Woodside. E/B svc remains suspended. NYC Transit is cross honoring LIRR tickets.— LIRR (@LIRR) August 6, 2018
NYC Transit is cross-honoring on the E train at Jamaica, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, Penn Station and the 7 train at Woodside.
LIRR trains are bypassing Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside due to a person being struck by a train at Woodside. NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E line at Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, and the 7 train at Woodside. Port Washington trains will stop at Woodside.— LIRR (@LIRR) August 6, 2018
