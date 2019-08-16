Traffic

2 suspicious packages cause subway delays in Lower Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- There are subway suspensions in Lower Manhattan after two suspicious packages were found on a platform of Fulton Street station in Lower Manhattan.

Officials say that the two items appeared to be pressure cookers or rice cookers placed 25 feet apart.

The call went into police around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

There are service changes and delays for 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z train service while NYPD conducts an investigation.

2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z trains are not stopping at Fulton St in both directions.

There is no 2 or 3 train service between Chambers St and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center in both directions.

Number 2 trains are running on the 5-line between Nevins St and 149 St-Grand Concourse in both directions.

The last stop on southbound 3 trains will be Chambers St or South Ferry.

As an alternative, consider using N, R or W train service.

No injuries are reported.

