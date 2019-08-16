2 suspicious packages cause subway delays in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- There are subway suspensions in Lower Manhattan after two suspicious packages were found on a platform of Fulton Street station in Lower Manhattan.Officials say that the two items appeared to be pressure cookers or rice cookers placed 25 feet apart.The call went into police around 7:20 a.m. Friday.There are service changes and delays for 2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z train service while NYPD conducts an investigation.2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J and Z trains are not stopping at Fulton St in both directions.There is no 2 or 3 train service between Chambers St and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center in both directions.Number 2 trains are running on the 5-line between Nevins St and 149 St-Grand Concourse in both directions.The last stop on southbound 3 trains will be Chambers St or South Ferry.As an alternative, consider using N, R or W train service.No injuries are reported.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this breaking news story.----------