2 teenagers dead, 2 others hospitalized in single-car crash on Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two teenagers are dead and two others hospitalized after an early morning crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers.The one-car crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes.Police say there were four people in the car. One, identified as 17-year-old Ali Alghaithi of Manhattan, was found outside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.Three others were taken by ambulance to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.One of them, identified as 17-year-old Abdlwahab (Abdul) Abushaar of the Bronx, later died of his injuries.The 18-year-old driver and a 15-year-old passenger, both also from the Bronx, remain hospitalized.Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.