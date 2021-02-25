Traffic

2 teenagers dead, 3rd hospitalized in single-car crash on Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two teenagers are dead and a third is hospitalized after a crash on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers.

The one-car crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes.

Video showed heavy damage to vehicle. Several police units remained on the scene hours after the crash happened.

Police say there were four people in the car. One, a 17 year old, was found outside the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were extricated from the vehicle and taken by ambulance to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

One of them, also 17 years old, later died of injuries sustained in the crash.

The other, a 15-year-old passenger from the Bronx, remained hospitalized with the extent of injuries unclear.

The fourth person in the car - the 18-year-old driver, also from the Bronx - was not seriously hurt.

Police say one of the 17 year olds who died was from the Bronx. The other was from Upper Manhattan.

The victims' names were being withheld pending notification of family members, as investigators worked to determine what led to the crash.

